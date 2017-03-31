Suspected ‘Diamond Dealer’ blames church

A Zimbabwean man appeared before Francistown Magistrates Court on Monday facing a single count of unlawful possession of three rough precious stones suspected to be diamonds.

49-year-old Japhet Chaganda was caught with the trio of uncut stones in Francistown on Saturday the 25th of March.

In his defence, Chaganda insisted that the stones were not diamonds and claimed they were a gift from his church – although he would not reveal the church’s identity.

“I plead with this court to grant me bail as I will not interact with the investigations. The stones are not diamonds – I got them from the church. And I have another case at the high court which I have a bail pending appeal,” argued the accused.

The prosecution retaliated by asking the court to remand Chaganda on the basis that investigations into the fresh matter were still ongoing, with the stones still to be taken for examination.

Presiding Magistrate, Dumisani Basupi evidently agreed, remanding Chagande in custody until his next court appearance on the 5th of April.