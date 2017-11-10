Suspected diamond dealer arrested

A 43-year-old man from Trinidad and Tobago was this week arrested after he was found in possession of six shiny stones suspected to be rough and uncut diamonds.

The suspect was arrested by the Diamond and Mineral Protection Unit (DMPU) team following a tip-off.

Immediately after arresting the suspect, the DMPU handed the case to Central Police Station for case registration.

Confirming the incident, Station Commander for Central Police, Superintendent Vincent Pitseetsile said he was aware of the case and said it was being investigated by the DMPU.