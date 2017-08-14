Suspected cop killers remanded

Magistrate Ike Raphael of Village Court this morning further remanded in custody six men accused of murdering a police officer in Gaborone on Friday night.

The six are Thuto Motseothata 22 and Buru Motseothata 26 both from Mogoditshane, Lore Morentlwa 27 and Tsaone Motswetla 25 from Ledumang Gaborone, Karabo Kowa 26 from Block 8 Gaborone and Thato Lesela 28 from Mmopane.

It is alleged the accused attacked the 43-year-old Seargent Basimane Binikwa who was stationed at SSKA Police Station when he was trying to get into his car to go home.

The accused allegedly dragged him out of his car and hit him with bricks on his head before one stabbed him.

The suspects then fled the scene in a Honda Fit car.

Court heard that the accused persons on or about 11th August at Block 8 Domboshaba Bar in Gaborone, acting together in concert and with common purpose armed with knife and bricks, robbed Basimane Binikwa of a silver Huawei cellphone valued at P2 500.

It is said immediately before or after such robbery the accused stabbed Binikwa with a knife.

State Prosecutor, Elang Keitumetse, pleaded with the court not to grant the accused bail as the case is still new and they have just started their investigations.

She said they still have to register possible witnesses’ statements.

She also said the offence was very serious and that they need more time to complete their investigations.

Magistrate Raphael ordered that the six accused be remanded in custody until the next mention which has been scheduled for the 25th of August.