Suspected boyfriend killer remanded

This Wednesday, Francistown Magistrates Court extended the remand warrant for a 23-year-old Zimbabwean woman accused of murdering her boyfriend.

The state alleges that Sixelo Pearl Ndebele, who is in the country illegally, killed her lover and fellow countryman, Benele Ncube, after a heated argument at Molapo Estates on the evening of 21 December 2017.

It is alleged that before she took his last breath, the two lovebirds had been fighting when Ndebele ran for a knife, which she used to stab Ncube.

She is charged with two counts, being: murder and entering the country through an ungazetted point.

Outlining his argument for opposing bail, Prosecuting Officer, Chimbidzani Sechele told Francistown Chief Magistrate, Taboka Mopipi that investigations into the matter were still ongoing.

“We had hoped that the accused would have be taken for psychiatric evaluation but it looks like she has not been attended to yet,” Sechele noted, before pleading with court to set another mention for a status report.

Asked if there was anything she wished to say, the accused, looking frail and frightened, pleaded with Magistrate Mopipi that she be provided with her medical cards which she said are at Block 2.

Mopipi duly made a directive that the prosecution assist her with her cards.

Ndebele is expected back in court on the 5th of June for status update.