Suspected arsonist granted bail

Arson suspect, Bobo Zebe was this Monday granted bail by Broadhurst Magistrate, Gaseitsewe Tonoki.

Zebe is facing one count of malicious damage to property.

The court heard that on December 30th at Ledumadumane in Mogoditshane village, Zebe willfully and unlawfully destroyed a car by burning.

The torched car, a Polo Classic valued at P33 000 belonged to his girlfriend, Phinty Nono Siile.

The accused was charged for a similar offence five years ago after he allegedly burnt Siile’s rented three-bedroomed house in Kgale to ashes.

The two got engaged last year and it is not clear what transpired after that.

When asked if he had anything to say, 39-year-old Zebe pleaded for bail.

State Prosecutor, Tsogo Rantopa, did not oppose Zebe’s application and he was released on a conditional bail of P10 000 and was ordered provide two sureties who would bind themselves with P5 000 each.

Zebe was also ordered not to interfere with police investigations nor intimidate state witnesses.

Magistrate Tonoki also cautioned Zebe not to commit any simillar offence whilst on bail.

Zebe is due in court on March 29th.