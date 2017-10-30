Suspected abortion pill dealer nabbed

A woman suspected to be illegally dealing in Cytotec, a labour inducing pill that is notoriously used by backyard abortionists, played into a police sting operation last week following a Facebook post.

Mosetsanagape Dikobe, 35, suffered public humiliation at the Gaborone bus rank last Wednesday as she walked into a police snare and was arrested and escorted to the police station in handcuffs after she was found in possession of seven Cytotec pills.

Cytotec is a medication used to start labour, cause an abortion, prevent and treat stomach ulcers, and treat postpartum bleeding due to poor contraction of the uterus.

The police arrested the woman with the unprescribed drugs, after it was discovered from a South African dealer who had posted on Facebook that she has a client in Botswana who sells the abortion pills for her.

The dealer who had publicly posted the suspect’s cellphone number on Facebook, attracted the attention of the police investigators who set an appointment with Dikobe and arrested her upon arriving with the medication.

When confirming the incident, Borakanelo Police Station Commander, Superintendent Thuso Phadi, said the suspect was detained for further investigation while the exhibits were taken for forensic analysis.

“The suspect failed to avail the doctor’s prescription that allows her to go around carrying such pills,” said Phadi.