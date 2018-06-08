Suspect crashed to death in attempted robbery

Gaborone West Police are investigating the death of a suspected robber which occurred in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The yet to be identified man died after a car hit and pinned him to an electric pole where his lifeless body was found by the police after the driver and passenger of the car reported the incident.

According to a Gaborone West resident who preferred anonymity, the area is notorious for robberies as it is a ‘prostitution hub’ where robbers pounce on unsuspecting customers once they leave their cars.

“This is not the first incident, its always like this,” said the skittish neighbour who was visibly uncomfortable talking to this publication.

Confirming the incident, Gaborone West Police Station Commander, Howard Modo, said investigations were still at an early stage.

Relaying details of the report, Modo said the incident occurred between 0330hrs and 0430hrs on Wednesday morning.

Two gentlemen aged 31 and 27 residing in Block 9 Gaborone and Mogodisthane Block 1 respectively, reported to Gaborone West Police that they had been attacked by two assailants carrying knives.

One of the victims, a passenger, had a stab wound on the thigh while the driver of the Honda Fit vehicle had scratches on the shoulder.

“They have both been treated and discharged from Julia Molefhe Referral Clinic and are assisting with investigations,” Modo said.

It is alleged that the two assailants attacked their victims as the passenger was getting out of the car to check on a friend and was confronted by the two unidentified men.

He then sped off towards the car and was allegedly stabbed on the thigh whilst in the car.

The assailant is said to have then tried to attack the driver who sped off, hitting a manhole.

The car is said to have lost control and hit the electric pole, crushing the assailant against it.

The corpse is currently lying at Princess Marina Hospital morgue awaiting identification.