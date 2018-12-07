Sunday bloody sunday

Football fans to pay with their blood for Tafic match

In one of the more unusual initiatives by the newly appointed Tafic Football Club Chairman, Carlos Sebina, football fans have been offered a rare opportunity to watch their team’s next match free of charge.

Well, not exactly.

Sebina has conceived a unique concept where supporters coming for the Sunday match against local rivals and First Division North rookies Angeles Eleven FC will donate blood to gain access to the stadium.

“We decided to help National Blood Transfusion Services (NBTS) with blood collection especially as we head into the festive season,” explained Sebina in an exclusive interview with Voice Sport.

He said although gate takings remain their major source of income, he feels with careful planning they could do more.

“I’ve written to 27 organisations and I believe if we partner and use football as a uniting force we could all achieve our targets,” reasoned Sebina.

The imaginative Chairman told Voice Sport that organisations such as NBTS, Motor Vehicle Accident Fund, Transport, commercial banks, Botswana Police and other companies reliant on large volumes of people would greatly benefit from the idea.

“Companies can set up stalls for a small fee and we’ll bring the masses because that’s what we have,” said Sebina.

The Tafic Chairman said the Sunday meet with the Division One newbies will be turned into a fun-filled day, where fans will donate blood and test for other ailments such as blood sugar and cholesterol.

“I think it’ll be a win-win situation for all involved. NBTS will collect blood for their bank, MVA, Police and Transport will be able to reach out to a large group of people in one area and share their festive safety messages.”

Sebina said should the Sunday trial prove successful, it could became a regular initiative in the future.

“It is something that can even be done at Premier League level. Imagine a match between Township Rollers and Tafic, just think how much blood could be collected in a day!

“Companies should take advantage of football numbers and support such initiatives. Lets make our Saturdays and Sundays at stadia more than football affairs. We can all achieve a lot if we sit down and work as partners,” stated the forward thinking Sebina.

Angeles Eleven coach, Seems Mpatane also endorsed the initiatives and called on his team’s supporters to come in large numbers.

“It is a great idea for a good cause. We all know that road accidents increase during the festive season and demand for blood is also high. I’ll definitely encourage our supporters to play their part this Sunday,” stated the young tactician.

This will first ever meeting between the two Francistown-based teams and Mpatane told Voice Sport he’s looking forward to the historic clash.

“We come from the same neighborhood and I think most of my players are Tafic fans! But on Sunday we’ll go all out to stamp our authority and re-write history,” Mpatane boldly predicted.

After six rounds of matches Tafic are top of the league table with 16 points, winning five and drawing one. Their opponents are fourth with nine points having managed two wins, three draws and one loss.

A victory for the rookies could catapult them to third and within a striking distance of the top two.

It sounds like a perfect Sunday encounter and could be worth ever pint of blood. Kick-off is 15:30hours.