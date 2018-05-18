Sun EL Musician launches album

South African artist, Sun El Musician will launch his album, ‘Africa to the World’ at Cigar Lounge tomorrow (Saturday).

The 13-track LP includes a number of hit songs such as the famous, ‘Akanamali’ as well as ‘Bamthathile’, ‘Sonini’ and ‘Ubaba’.

The launch, which is brought by Sterling Creations in collaboration with EL World, will feature, S- Tone and Simmy from South Africa alongside Benny T, Hapex Guru, Macx, DAS and Shimrock.

Gabs Diva will be the MC for the night.

Revellers will receive free entry from 1900hrs until 2100hrs but will have to fork out P100 after that.