WARP Summit for the Establishment of Peaceful Governance

Seeking Strategies for Peacebuilding between Government and Civil Society at the 3rd Annual Commemoration of the WARP Summit in Seoul, Republic of Korea

Heavenly Culture World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international NGO under the UN DPI, will host the 3rd annual commemoration of World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Summit in Seoul this month.

Representatives from governments and civil society groups will discuss detailed action plans for peacebuilding at local, national, and international levels.

The international summit seeks to establish governance structures for global peace and stability.

More than 1 000 participants including heads of state, ministers, members of parliament, representatives of international associations in law, education, religion, the media, youth and women are expected to be in attendance.

Discussions will address ways to establish “collaborative governance for Sustainable Development and Implementation of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War” (DPCW).

The DPWC was drafted by experts in international law to advocate conflict resolution and the development of culture of peace.

The international community has been working to create “good governance” to implement an economy, culture, and education for sustainable development. Considering this global trend, HWPL has carried out citizen-focused peace activities, supported by the government.

The ‘Legislate Peace Campaign’, a grassroots advocacy campaign for the establishment of the international law for the cessation of war, by youth and women, has enlisted the help the over 100 countries through petitions, forums, and seminars since May 2016.

In cooperation with local governments “Peace Days” and “Peace Zones” have been enacted by cities in various counties, including the United States and South Africa.

Based on its experience gained through its peace initiatives, HWPL has held this annual event since 2014.

Under the slogan of ‘Together for peace as messengers of peace’, Mr. Man Hee Lee, the Chairman of HWPL, emphasized the importance of the support of the international community in achieving peace and unification on the Korean peninsula and throughout the world.

“For world peace and cessation of war, we should create conditions for working together with youth and women’s organizations in each country. I would like to ask for the support for the unification of the Republic of Korea to the officials of each country,” Chairman Lee said.

The WARP Summit will be held in Seoul, Republic of Korea from the 17th to 19th of September 2017.