A host of Francistown entertainers will invade Epic Eco Garden in Mokatse on the 31st of August.

The Summer Nite show will be headlined by Tumza of “Sebatana mo ntlong name” fame.

The was was must will be accompanied by the electrifying duo of Madala sv Kellyjess who have just returned from Zambia, Khoza Mkhozeni, twins Kitty Boys and many others. P25 gets you in.