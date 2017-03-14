Suicide on Sunday by young veterinarian at Bothatogo ward

Police then immediately traced his footsteps until they found him in a nearby bush at Bothatogo ward hanging from a tree. He had used a rope to hang himself.

The deputy police boss says it is not known what could have caused the young doctor from Habu village to end his own life. He did not leave a suicide note behind.

Read more about suicide

From wikipedia

Suicide is the act of intentionally causing one’s own death.[1] Risk factors include mental disorders such as depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, personality disorders, alcoholism, or substance misuse.[2][3] Others are impulsive acts due to stress such as from financial difficulties, troubles with relationships, or from bullying.[3][4] Those who have previously attempted suicide are at higher risk for future attempts.[3] Suicide preventionefforts include limiting access to method of suicide, such as firearms and poisons, treating mental disorders and substance misuse, proper media reporting of suicide, and improving economic conditions.[3] Although crisis hotlines are common, there is little evidence for their effectiveness.[5]

The most commonly used method of suicide varies between countries, and is partly related to the availability of effective means.[6] Common methods include hanging, pesticide poisoning, and firearms.[3][7] Suicide resulted in 842,000 deaths globally in 2013 (up from 712,000 deaths in 1990).[8] This makes it the 10th leading cause of death worldwide.[2][9]

Approximately 0.5% to 1.4% of people die by suicide, about 12 per 100,000 persons per year.[9][10] Three quarters of suicides globally occur in the developing world.[3] Rates of completed suicides are generally higher in men than in women, ranging from 1.5 times as much in the developing world to 3.5 times in the developed world.[11]