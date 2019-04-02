Suicide crash pilot served divorce papers on Friday

*Stole only aircraft at SSKA outside the hanger

* Asked for his wife before crashing

Major Blue Air boss, Arjinder Pal Singh whose company’s aircraft was stolen last Saturday and involved in an apparent suicide crash at Matsieng Aerodrome says the doomed aircraft was on standby waiting to transport some patients.

Speaking to The Voice this week Wednesday, Singh who is the Managing Director of Major Blue Air services said the pilot, Charl Viljoen who worked for another local air services establishment – Kalahari Air Services, took their aircraft because it was the only one parked outside the hanger at the time.

The aircraft was parked at Sir Seretse Khama Airport (SSKA).

And now fresh information suggests that the 2016 Beechcraft Kingair B200 aircraft, registered A2-MBM was on standby to transport patients having been booked by a local medical emergency company.

“We took out the aircraft from the hanger at around 16:00 hours, as a medical rescue company wanted to use our services,” explained Singh, adding he only learnt about the stolen aircraft when he received a call from the Managing Director of Kalahari Air Services notifying him that their plane is being flown madly around Matsieng.

“That is when I called our hanger who confirmed that indeed the aircraft is nowhere to be found outside,” Singh said, saying he immediately rushed to Matsieng where he was met by a huge fireball.

Although he says he is not privy to the conditions of the Viljoen, a South African citizen who is reported to have had a misunderstanding with her wife on the day, Singh told this publication that apparently the pilot received divorce papers on Friday, a day before the fatal incident, which he suspects may have contributed to his deadly actions.

“This calls for strictest measures to be put in place as well as carrying of routine metric test on pilots, this could have been avoided really,” stressed the major Blue Air boss who went on to say the incident has partly crippled their services.

In a statement following the incident which led to the loss of life for the pilot himself damage of Matsieng Clubhouse and 13 vehicles which were parked near the facility – Matsieng Flying Club said earlier on the day, the deceased pilot was an ‘uninvited’ guest at a private function that was held at the club’s facility.

At approximately 18:15 hours, the aircraft is said to have approached Matsieng Aerodrome from the direction of SSAK, making a number of dangerously low-level fly pasts, before ploughing into Matsieng Air Traffic Control tower and the pilot killing himself instantly.