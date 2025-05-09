Suicidal soldier buried after tragic discovery

A young soldier was laid to rest in his home village of Ramotswa this morning, Friday, just two days after his body was found hanging from a tree in a suspected suicide.

The lifeless body of 30-year-old Lance Corporal Kagiso Selebogo was reportedly discovered in a decomposed state at Thebephatshwa Airbase, where he was stationed.

Lekgwapheng Acting Station Commander, Assistant Superintendent Akimo Mlazie, was hesitant to provide extensive details but confirmed that his officers received the report at approximately 09:00hrs on the morning of May 7th. “He was later identified as an employee at Thebephatshwa Airbase. A doctor was called and certified his death,” Assistant Superintendent Mlazie told The Voice, expressing concern over this being the third suicide within his jurisdiction since February.

Assistant Superintendent Mlazie urged anyone contemplating suicide to seek help from counselors, pastors, or to discuss their issues with family or friends.

Meanwhile, sources close to the incident described Selebogo as having been emotionally troubled in recent weeks. He was reportedly last seen by his Botswana Defence Force (BDF) colleagues on March 24th, when he was scheduled to begin a month-long leave on the advice of a counselor. He was due to return to work on April 28th but never reported.

Given his mental state, concerns for Selebogo’s well-being quickly escalated. A search of the airbase was conducted, tragically leading to the discovery of his body.

“The man was suicidal. He had allegedly attempted suicide around March, was hospitalized, and received counseling. The counselor recommended he take leave to rest, which was when he was later found to have committed suicide,” revealed an army insider, adding that the deceased did not leave a suicide note.

May his soul rest in peace.