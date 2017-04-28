Suffer not little children

Love others as you love yourself, so says the holy book.

The founder of a Leadership Nurturing progragmee, Live2Lead Botswana, Bontle Hannah Lecha can’t agree more.

This week ,Lecha hosted scores of youths at the Global Youth Initiative event in Maun to teach them about leadership.

At the core of her message was love and self acceptence as basic building blocks for a happy, meaningful and successful life.

Lecha played a video and used an example of an American motivational speaker, John Maxwell and Youth Ambassador, Nick Vujicic who was born without limbs to motivate the little ones to break barriers and reach greater heights.

In the video, Vujicic who was born without limbs narrated how he had hated himself to a point where he had attempted suicide in a tub, three times until he finally accepted himself,and his life took a turn for the best.

Lecha further pointed out that it is only when one has accepted themselves that they can love the next person and accept them for who they are.

Self-love and self acceptence cultivate self-esteem and boost one’s confidence, she said.

“There are so many dream stealers like low esteem, substance abuse, fear of failure, bullying and many more.

That is why it is very imperative for us to address these challenges at an early stage to protect the next generation,” Lecha said.