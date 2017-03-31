A suburb in the ghetto Francistown’s multi billion city village

BDC commits P300 million to the project Developers, Apex and BHC express interest

The long-held dream of Modern Ventures Company (MVC), a wholly citizen owned company, to develop a multi-billion city village in Francistown is gathering pace.

If all goes according to plan, Northern Gateway City (NGC) will soon sprout from the bushy areas of the Ghetto’s Donga location.

The plan is to create a fully-fledged freehold city incorporating residential, commercial, industrial, civic, community and recreational facilities.

This one of a kind suburb on a 900hectare plot, situated along the new Matsiloje Road, will come complete with a golf course, whilst still retaining the historical Donga streetscape.

The sizeable piece of land, which was once an agricultural plot and acquired by MVC in 1982, is a short walk from the Donga BDF camp and stretches up to Impala covering each side of the Matsiloje road.

Plots have been on sale since 2014, igniting much interest from individuals and property developers alike.

The ambitious project is the brainchild of Andrew Seeletso, who is also the Director. Inspired by Phakalane in Gaborone, Seeletso’s dream of re-creating something similar in the second city started back in 2013.

Some of the planned projects include a five-star hotel, specialised hospital, shopping mall, gymnasium, filling stations, up-market residential area, university, residential areas and police station.

The area has already been demarcated into 4, 896 residential plots, 53 commercial plots, 35 industrial plots, 34 civic and 31 housing estates.

The plot has been subdivided into phases from A to G, with servicing currently being carried out on A and B.

Some residential plots are currently selling for P450 per square metre – which adds up to more than P400, 000.

A 10 per cent deposit is required for the purchase and, according to consultants at Belshane Auctions, they have come up with easy terms to help buyers afford NGC plots.

The deposit can be paid in instalments and the balance cleared in 24 months.

Belshane Auctions, who are a division of Belshane Property Group, currently handle all transactions associated with NGC.

The organisation’s Managing Director, Olebeng Ngwakwena believes the development offers a refreshing and inspirational property investment experience for Francistown residents.

“A big chunk has already been sold to developers. Apex Properties has already bought 250h and BHC has offered to buy around 40h,” he said.

Ngwakwena claims the development of NGC is at an advanced stage, with Botswana Development Corporation (BDC) investing P300 million in the project.

“BDC preserved preferential shares of up to 20 per cent – this shows just how confident they are about the project,” stressed Ngwakwena.

He further revealed they have a 20h expression of interest for a shopping mall by a key developer in the country.

“We have approached developers from South Africa and also have a hospital group with plans to develop a specialised hospital in the area,” he said.

According to Ngwakwena, other businesses that have shown interest include Baisago University, Selepa Hotel and tenants like Shoprite and Choppies.

The Belshane MD views the development of NGC as a vote of confidence to Francistown and her people.

“We are saying despite the closure of mines and loss of income, Francistown is still a viable business destination and there is no better way for one to secure their future than investing in property,” he said.