Stress drops Makhattini on a verse

Kesaobaka Pelonomi who goes by stage name, Stress has released his second album called Makhattini on a verse.

The eight-track album opens up with a song called, Tswa Motswako, which was released in January as a single.

The 21- year -old Motswako/Hip Hop artist from Selibe Phikwe, features, Cyba, A.T.I and DJ Bino on track two, Abaswe.

Some of the songs are Setena, Phanda Mo, On a Verse, Fake Friends, Grinding Hard and Story of Makhattini. He features, Lil Krest and Carisma.

Some of the contributors to the project include, Bra Swex, Fella The Beat, K-Beats and the Legendary XXIV.

The album follows the release of Revelation 2, which he dropped in 2017.