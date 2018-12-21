Street Barbers Bash

Legends Barbers to visit Botswana

The adage ‘a fresh look for a good day’ is something the number one rated barbershop in South Africa, Legends Barber, live by.

The internationally recognised company is expected to visit Botswana in January to share their expertise and skills with local barbers.

Legends Barbers are the official personal barbers for the some of the trendiest male South African celebrities, including the likes of DJ Fresh, Casper Nyovest and Ricky Rick.

The initiative is part of the brand’s way of giving back to Batswana, whom they say frequently make the journey to SA to make use of their services.

“We have a large client base that travel to South Africa just for the legendary experience. Hence we saw the need to travel to Botswana and bring the experience to Botswana,” reads a statement.

The Legends Barber also has a social drive initiative, dubbed ‘LegendsGiveBack’ which focuses on providing their services to the less fortunate, such as old age home, schools and rehabilitation centers.

“This initiative also focuses on empowering aspiring street barbers by offering them free coaching and professional equipment, and this is one of the reasons we are coming to Botswana. We will also be here to empower the local barbers by offering free mentorship and training sessions on the day,” explained Kealeboga Gaelebae, who is their liaison officer in Botswana.

The Legends Barber Shop event is set to take place in Gaborone and will be free for all barbers.