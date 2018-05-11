Strategic HR conference slated for May 23rd.

Thought leaders to discuss change, challenges and opportunities

The Progressive Institute, a local company that prides itself in unearthing critical business insights and lively debates on topical issues facing the global Human Resource (HR) industry will host the 2nd Strategic Human Resource Conference (SHRC) from May 23rd-24th, 2018.

Held under the theme ‘Change, Challenges and Opportunities for HR’, the conference is to be held at Avani Resort and Casino, in Gaborone.

Speakers expected to grace the event include Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of local and international companies, global experts, distinguished HR experts, authors, policymakers and entrepreneurs from across the globe.

These include the Debswana Diamond Company Managing Director and Career Miner, Balisi Bonyongo, Award-Winning Journalist and Author, Chris Bishop (CNBC Africa), Thought Leader and Entrepreneur, Marlinie Ramsamy (Franklin Covey South Africa), Business Leader and International Leadership Coach, Dr. Jerry Gule (Institute of People Management) as well as Business Leader, Author and Scholar, Dr. Pieter Bronkhrost (Evalex South Africa)

The theme for 2018 SHRC 2018 sets the tone for the new world of work, which is evolving at a record pace due to changes in technology, multi-generational workforces and global competition for talent.

“As an HR leader, your strategic imperative is to meet the intense pressures of today’s business environment and play a leading role at the highest levels of business strategy,” said the Progressive Institute Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mmoloki Mmolotsi at the announcement of the speakers recently.

Mmolotsi added that the institute has engineered the Strategic Talent Acquisition Seminar, which he said would bring together industry players to discuss problems facing the industry.

“Their experience and leadership in the international HR market will allow for critical and insightful discussions at the 2nd Strategic HR Conference 2018,” commented Mmolotsi, speaking of the 20 influential speakers from over 42 organizations including five international experts lined up for the event.

The specialists will discuss the changing landscape of global macroeconomic trends and implications for senior HR leadership teams with thought leaders and senior-level peers.

“The SHRC 2018 aims to explore new and emerging tools for big data and workforce planning that will be requirements for success in a VUCA world, as well as examine the challenges and opportunities of globalization and innovation as drivers for growth. It will also give participants an opportunity to learn how to foster employee engagement with research-based best practices,” said Mmolotsi.