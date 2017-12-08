Stop the rot

Mokaila to sweep MTC clean Ministry most corrupt and worst performing

Corruption and awarding of tenders without due diligence are set to be a thing of the past in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, if sentiments by minister Kitso Mokaila are anything to go by.

Describing the ministry as the most corrupt and worst performing, Mokaila said he will not rest until business is conducted in a transparent manner and people delivering as expected.

To walk his talk, he also vowed to suspend all projects and cancel tenders that were corruptly awarded.

He said since his appointment as the MTC Minister a little over a year ago, he and his new Permanent Secretary (PS), Kabelo Ebineng have been meticulously working to ensure all processes and tenders at the ministry and its departments are legitimate.

Mokaila said this in his address to attendants at a Consultative Meeting for Roads and Information Communication (ICT) Technology consultants held in Gaborone on Tuesday.

He said the new ministry Chiefs have vowed to ensure a clean order of business.

“Anything less than right is unacceptable,” warned the Minister, who shared that he was comfortable at the Ministry of Minerals, Energy and Water Resources (MMEWR) before being tasked with heading the MTC.

“I will not rest until I have made sure that everything runs the way it should,” he promised.

In his remarks, Ebineng said the project management and consultant’s service delivery were costing the Ministry and the government copious amounts of money.

“We are currently holding on to large sums of money that could have been dispersed for projects because we are not happy with the pace and quality of work being done,” he said.

Ebineng also hinted at projects that get completed and start showing defects within a short space of time.

He said under normal circumstances roads should remain intact for at least 15-20 years after completion.

“Ours develop potholes in no time and the problem is with the Project Management. We are losing a lot of money through such practices,” he said adding that the ministry has zero tolerance for waste, either by design or ignorance.

“Our aim is to stop the ‘bleeding’ of revenue from the budget, regardless,” he concluded.