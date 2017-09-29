Stop Right there, Kast

Shaya had time to listen to a clip where the man behind Tlatsa Lebala, Kast is promoting an upcoming event in Palapye.

Good luck to the show organisers but for Mr Kast to call himself the King of Hip Hop is an insult.

With Hip Hop heads such as Scar, Zeus, Nomadic, Apollo and Samba T, never having used that title, one wonders how Kast reached such a conclusion.

My man Kast, I am an honest person and respect your work but you must never repeat that mistake again.

You are a former Hip Hop artist just like the rest; you know Mr Doe, Eureka, K- Boss, and others.

I suggest you stick to #TlatsaLebala.