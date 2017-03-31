Stop Press Masisi convenes emergency night meeting

Following the Botswana Democratic Party(BDP) 55th National congress where Nonofo Molefhi’s team is reported to have overshadowed the incumbent Party Chairman, Mokgweetsi Masisi’s team over the weekend, Masisi’s faction conveyed an emergency meeting at Yarona Lodge in Mogoditshane on Wednesday night.

The secret meeting was held under the vigilant watch of security agents whom The Voice team spotted patrolling the area.

At the meeting there was notable presence of Minister of Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration Eric Molale and Member of Parliament for Okavango, Bagalatia Arone.

Although this publication could not establish details of the night meeting’s agenda at the time of going to press, inside sources claimed Masisi was worried by ground gained by his challenger for the Party Chairmanship so far and therefore needed to regroup and re-strategise.