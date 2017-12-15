Stop insulting AP members- Moatlhodi

Former Member of Parliament for Tonota Pono Moatlhodi has called on his colleagues at the Umbrella for Democratic Party to desist from hurling insults at the newly formed Alliance for Democracy members as they need each other to topple the Botswana Democratic Party from power.

Speaking at the UDC’s end of year rally which was held at the Bus rank in Gaborone on Wednesday, Moatlhodi who is also former Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly said insulting and chasing Ndaba Gaolathe’s party away was not going to help them in anyway.

“Insulting them will not help us in anyway because those people are our friends, families and citizens of this country who know the challenges that this country is going through just like us.”

Moatlhodi said that like a man being patient and calm when proposing a woman, UDC members must also do the same to AP in order for them join UDC.

“We will never go anywhere without them in the Umbrella,” he said to a cheering crowd.

He said that after 2014 elections, he approached Morgan Moseki and showed him the 13 constituencies that they lost because of none participation of the Botswana Congress Party in the Umbrella set up.

The Botswana National Front member said that they are happy now that the BCP found it fit to join the Umbrella and wished that the AP could do that well on time.