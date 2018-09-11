Stolen cattle for magadi

Suspected cattle rustlers in court

Four men, suspected to have stolen six cows intended to be paid as bride price (magadi) in Thamaga village were this week arraigned before Molepolole Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro.

The quartet who failed to give a satisfactory explanation as to how the cows got to be in their possession are 50-year-old Ketsabame Tekanyo, Moemedi Gaolaolwe (34), Boitshwaro Kedigoletse (26) and Boitshepho Ramatokwane.

The four were arrested on August 28 after they were found in possession of six heifers, suspected to have been stolen.

According to sources close to the couple getting married, the groom had agreed with one of the suspects to buy the cattle in exchange for his Honda Fit car.

The now frustrated man is said to have gotten the shock of his life after he was told the bride price for his wife-to-be was the subject of a stock theft case.

The police are said to have confiscated the cattle when the bride’s family attempted to register them at the village kgotla as per the law.

In court, the Prosecutor, Sergeant Modise Masala said investigations are still at early stages as they still have to collect DNA from the involved property and locate the complainant.

“We fear that if granted bail, the accused might destroy evidence as the said cows are with the investigating officer,” argued Masala.

The eldest of the suspects, Tekanyo told court that since he was arrested on the 27th, he has not taken his medication and had also missed a doctor’s appointment.

The second and third accused asked to be freed saying they were looking after other people’s properties and had to ensure they were safe.

Despite their pleas, Magistrate Makgoro remanded the four accused in custody without batting an eyelid.

“The issue of bail shall be considered in due course, the next mention is September 18th, 2018” she concluded.