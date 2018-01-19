Stock-theft suspects refuse to be tried by customary court

Two stock-theft suspects who appeared before a Maun Customary Court this morning (Friday) refused to continue with trial and pleaded for their case to be referred to the Magistrate court where they believed justice, fair trial and sentencing will prevail.

The two suspects, 29-year-old Segolame Togano of Thamalakane East Ward and 19-year-old Kesego Monnaatshipi of Kubung Ward are accused of stealing nine goats belonging to Keitlhokile Molefi of Thamalakane West Ward, last week Tuesday.

The two youthful suspects are alleged to have stolen the nine goats at night the previous day and sold them to a certain Godfrey Radihephi of Matsaudi cattle post.

Following a tip-off the police managed to locate the goats and recovered them on the 9th of January at Radihephi’s kraal who later led the police to the two suspects alleging to have bought the goats from them.

When they appeared this morning, the two suspects however, refused to have their case heard by the customary court. “I am not going to utter anything related to this case because I was framed. I need to engage my lawyer as it is obvious that I am going to be convicted for an offence I never committed,” said the first accused, Togano.

The second accused, Monaatshipi also pleaded not guilty to the charge and told the court that he would like for the case to be handled by Magistrate court as well as engaging a lawyer adding that by so doing he believes he would be tried fairly.

Kgosi Oleyo Ledimo who was handling the case allowed for the two to make an application to the Customary Court of Appeal in Francistown for their case to be transferred to a magistrates court.

The accused were however remanded in custody until the 31st of February awaiting response from court of appeal.