State to add more accused persons in the NPF case

The State has enlisted the services of former National Director of Public Prosecutions of South Africa, Shaun Abrahams, to lead the prosecution in the ongoing National Petroleum Fund money laundering case.

Appearing before Gaborone Regional Magistrate- Masilo Mathaka, this week, Abrahams told court that the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) intend to amend the charge sheet and that they need 14 days to do so.

He said they will be adding other accused persons in the new charge sheet but did not reveal the names of those persons.

Meanwhile Magistrate Mathaka has ordered the DPP to furnish the defence with further particulars in the ongoing money laundering case.

The accused persons in the NPF case, Kenneth Kerekang, Bakang Seretse, the Kebonang twin brothers Sadique and Zein, Kago Stimela and Mogomotsi Seretse appeared before court on Friday morning for mention.

The six are facing a cumulative 65 charges that include abuse of office, giving false information to a person employed in the public service, uttering a false document, theft and money laundering.

The prosecution had previously told court that it was not necessary to give defence the particulars.

The attorney representing Kerekang, Bakang and Mogomotsi- Kgosietsile Ngakaagae, had told the court that the request for further particulars of the case is to help them to prepare for their plea.

Ngakayagae and another defence attorney- Unoda Mack, who is also representing the Kebonang brothers and Stimela, asked the DPP to drop the charges and go and prepare and re-register the case when they are ready.

They said they are tired of coming to court when there is no progress in the case and that what the DPP do is to ask for postponement of the case to allow them to amend the charges.

“This should be the fourth amended charge sheet in a space of one and half years. Each time they keep shifting goal posts bringing new charges and throw away old ones. This is not fair. Our position is that we are not going to allow any further amendments. We are going to insist that they either withdraw the charges all together or we proceed on the basis of the charges as they are. Obviously the Magistrate will decide on that so we will cross the bridge when we get there,” said Ngakaagae outside the courtroom.

CONSULTING: Ngakaagae with Bakang Seretse outside court

Next mention date has been set for the 24th of May for status hearing.