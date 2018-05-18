Startimes enter the market

The country’s television subscription landscape is set to get a lot more competitive with the recent introduction of StarTimes.

The multinational satellite television provider’s services are now available in ten African countries with more than 15 million subscribers already signed up.

Speaking to Voice Money this week, Startimes Botswana Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Buca Matenge explained their subscriptions were extremely flexible and equally as affordable, with packages starting from as little as P50.

“We got rights to operate this satellite television from StarTimes China and we got our broadcasting licence from BOCRA under Subscription Management Services. Our Starsat decoder is sold at P350 with one-month free subscription,” he said, adding they offer varies channels, including entertainment, news, movies and sport.

“The most expensive bouquet you get with 100 channels is at P260; for P140 (you get) more than 60 channels and P50 for more than 30 channels. The customers will be able to view all the 64 matches at the 2018 Russia World Cup. We offer more sports channels than all our competitors – but we don’t have English Premier League and LaLiga,” continued Matenge.

The CEO revealed the business has been active in the country since 2014, adding that they bought all the rights from the previous owners last year.

He further disclosed they are in negotiations with Botswana Television to load it in their decoder as they want local content in order to attract customers.

“Our target clientele needs local content in terms of news and entertainment and we also want to bring Maru and eBotswana on board. We have agreed with our parent company and gave us platform for local content and it will be an advantage for Batswana.

“Local companies can also advertise their products on our channels which will help them find markets across borders,” he said, stressing that their advertising rates were ‘very affordable’.