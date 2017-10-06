Stars turn out for ‘Zaka’ premier

In a red carpet event, local hip hop head Veezo View premiered and launched the music video for his hit song ‘Zaka’.

The premier took place at Riverwalk Mall’s Capital Cinema and attracted a host of local musicians, including Shanti Lo, Zeus and Scar.

‘Zaka’, which features Yaw Bannerman, is the leading song in Veezo View’s six-tracked album, ‘PRE V.I.S.A’ and has received massive airplay from the country’s radio stations.

The video is proving just as popular, with critics already labelling it as a contender for Botswana’s best music video of the year.

Speaking at the launch, the Director of Youth at the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development (MYSC) Lawrence Ookeditse praised Veezo View and his management for the video’s professional execution.

Noting that there is a lot of untapped talent amongst the youth, Ookeditse stressed that his office were determined to assist all those trying to make something of their lives.

“The truth is we (Batswana) have been shy to make money, it is now time for the new generation to take over and make money. This can only be possible if we invest in talent and sponsor them and this is what my office and ministry will do,” vowed the minister.

Veteran promoter and artist manager, Zenzele Hirschfeld, also applauded Veezo View for his dedication and willingness to learn, warning that most artists fail to make it because they think talent alone is enough.

Taking a trip down memory lane, to her days as Vee Mampeezy’s manager, Hirschfeld, of Zen Promotions, pointed out that times have moved on drastically since then.

She explained that back then Vee’s mother did not believe the music industry was a viable career for her son whereas nowadays parents are starting to accept that their children do not have to be doctors or lawyers to make it.

Hirshfeld highlighted that the arts are now a multi-billion Pula industry, which need to be tapped into.

For his part, the man of the moment, Veezo View thanked his family and friends for their support and pleaded with corporates and government to extend a helping hand to artists.