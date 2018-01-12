My Star 2018 looking for new presenters

The talent search show My Star has suffered major setbacks in recent years.

The programme has lost popularity, with critics blaming My Star producer and the brains behind the brand, Keabetswe ‘Master Dee’ Sesinyi for running a one-man show.

The competition has also failed to produce stars, with recent winners quickly fading into obscurity.

In a bid to revive their fortunes and bring in fresh faces, the show is looking for two new presenters, with try-outs due to be held at their offices.

As for the singing, the final leg of the auditions takes place at the Gaborone Technical College (GTC) halls this Saturday.