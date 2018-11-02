Standard Chartered introduce loyalty programme

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana has introduced a loyalty programme in a bid to reward its customers for their daily spends on both credit and debit card.

The programme, which has been named ‘360 Degrees Rewards’, sees customers automatically enrolled.

However, to access the platform, users will first have to register a 360 Degrees Rewards Account online.

Along with the programme, the bank has also brought into the market two new premium cards: Visa Platinum and Visa Infinite.

Customers will earn rewards points for all local and international spends made at point-of-sale (POS) machines and online transactions when using their VISA debit and credit cards.

With this platform, customers are guaranteed a minimum of One Reward Point for every P1 spent with accelerated points earning of Two Reward Points and Three Rewards Points for every P1 spent on Platinum and Infinite Cards respectively on every day spends.

Customers can redeem their points online at their convenience for local and international flights, car hire, hotel stays, exchanged for a growing list of airline frequent flyer miles or on the embedded shopping catalogue.

The bank’s CEO, Mpho Masupe has described the offering as ‘the best of its kind’.

“It is the best in the market and absolutely free,” he highlighted happily.