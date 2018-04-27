StanChart appreciates Chinese customers

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana recently hosted the Chinese community in appreciation for their loyalty and support as existing clients

The bank also used the opportunity to present its One Belt, One Road proposition to the Chinese community in Botswana.

As an international bank, Standard Chartered Bank prides itself in offering its clients access to global excellence in banking across personal, business, commercial and corporate banking segments.

Speaking at the appreciation ceremony, Stanchart Chief Executive Officer Mpho Masupe said the bank prides itself in forging mutually beneficial partnerships, adding that this particular relationship partnership will allow the Chinese to get the best services and to transact from both sides.

“We have been in Botswana for the past 120 years and we have in-depth knowledge of the regions’ political, economic and cultural environment together with its comprehensive products and services, which make the bank an indispensable partner in this initiative.

The bank has a presence in 65 markets across the globe, 69% of which are in countries along the Belt and Road, including 15 African markets as well as presence in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan,” said Masupe

The bank’s global presence enables it to carry out foreign transactions more efficiently and effectively across many markets, Masupe noted.

He also spoke about the bank’s digital banking platforms, which enables the customer to transact from Botswana to China Stanchart account in only 15 minutes.

Stanchart Regional Head Private Banking Africa, Middle East and Europe, Ian Gibson said, “If you want to brow money internationally or your offshore assets we can do that for you.

We take care of Investment solutions managing your money effectively when you give us total discretion.

We do the decisions on your behalf or advice you and decide whether you want to do the business or not through different assets classes bonds, equities and foreign exchange derivatives.

In terms of wealth preservation the key product that we will use are trust structures where we put your assets into a structure to preserve them.”