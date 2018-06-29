Stanbic bank scoops best bank 2018 award

Global Finance magazine names Stanbic, Best Bank in Botswana

Stanbic Bank Botswana has recently been awarded the Best Bank in Botswana Award 2018 by Global Finance Magazine.

The bank has revealed that the news came just months after Stanbic Bank Botswana received the ‘Best Trade Finance Provider 2018’ accolade from the same awarding body.

“Two years into our three-year ‘Road to Excellence’ strategy, we have driven strong internal efficiencies and capabilities to deliver stronger client experiences. It is such a delight to have this accolade from Global Finance, which affirms the voice of our clients and staff,” said Stanbic Bank Botswana Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sam Minta, speaking of the prestigious award.

Minta also said the accolade is a true honour, and the bank is humbled and grateful for the recognition, which he described as a sought-after praise in the industry.

“This year, in fact, sees both Standard Bank Group and Stanbic Bank Botswana come out on top in Africa and Botswana respectively,” he said.

Speaking of the awards, Global Finance Magazine Publisher and Editorial Director, Joseph Giarraputo said Global Finance’s annual Best Bank Awards continue to deliver a consistent evaluation of financial industry performance, whether in developing products to meet emerging financing needs or designing digital platforms that speed and enhance services during this era of unprecedented change in the financial services industry.

Giarraputo highlighted that the winners of the awards are world-class leaders, responding adeptly to shifting political winds, new technologies and changing market conditions.

The Publisher and Editorial Director said the magazine is an internationally renowned publication and that all selections for the ‘Best Bank Award’ were made by the magazine editors after extensive consultations with corporate financial executives, bankers and banking consultants, as well as analysts throughout the world.

“In selecting these top banks, Global Finance considered factors that range from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective. In addition, a poll of Global Finance’s corporate readership was conducted in order to increase the accuracy and reliability of the results,” Giarraputo explained.

Stanbic Bank Botswana continues to provide expertise and relationships to assist clients and negotiate complex financial and regulatory cross-border environments. This is done through the bank’s digital journey, customer-centricity and efforts towards providing a universal bank experience.

“As Stanbic Bank Botswana, we aim to remain consistent in providing universal banking solutions that help move our people forward. Botswana is our home and we will continue to invest in driving the growth of our communities and clients,” concluded Minta.