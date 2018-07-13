Stanbic bank donate to local school

Therisanyo Primary School in Naledi North in Gaborone’s Extension 13, popularly known as Old Naledi, last week received a donation of supplies worth over P30, 000.

The items were donated by Stanbic Bank Botswana and included 77 tracksuits, 54 pairs of school shoes as well as sanitary pads.

It is hoped the generous gift will assist parents, teachers and learners in moulding more educated and responsible learners.

Through the donation, Stanbic Bank Botswana works towards making a positive and meaningful difference in the country’s education sector.

“This aligns with the Bank’s Corporate Social Investment (CSI) pillars, wherein Education is a key tenet,” reads a statement from Stanbic, speaking of the donation made by the institution’s Finance Department.

The team was led by the bank’s Acting Chief Finance Officer, Realeboga Hassam who explained the donation was a contribution to the school’s academic performance as well as the overall being of the learners, especially during the cold winter months.

“We thank Therisanyo Primary School for the warm welcome and for engaging us in our effort to give back to our communities. Indeed, we vow to continue to better the lives of those less fortunate in our society, for CSI is an inherent part of our strategy and our culture as Stanbic Bank and has been for 26 years now,” stressed Hassam.

Receiving the gifts on behalf of the school’s Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Therisanyo Deputy School Head, Mrs. Senamolela thanked the bank for their support and encouraged them to give more as there was still ‘much to be done’.