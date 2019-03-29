Stan Chart bringing the whole bank to your phone

Standard Chartered Bank Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Mpho Masupe, says the bank is moving at a faster pace into the digitization of its services.

Although the bank admits it is making a late entry into the digitization landscape, Masupe says customers can now look forward to having the whole bank at their fingertips.

Speaking during the bank’s presentation of 2018 full year financial results, Masupe said the bank has been busy enhancing its digital platforms and says they will soon introduce deposit-taking Auto Teller Machines (ATMs) across the country.

With the bank going heavily into digitizing its processes, Masupe did not rule out the possibility of shutting down some of their branches as well as a cut in jobs.

He however, explained that they do not digitize in order to shut down branches and cut jobs, but for efficiency purposes.

Meanwhile, Stan Chart has announced an increase in profitability for the 2018 financial year.

After recording losses in 2017, Masupe says the bank has now returned to profitability, recording P24 million in profit after tax.