Stabbed to death for love

A vicious argument over a girlfriend last Saturday left a 22-year-old man dead and another on the run from the law.

The victim died after being stabbed with a knife in his lower stomach in the fatal fight, which took place in Jwaneng’s Unit One location.

When speaking to The Voice, Superintendent Oteng Basuti, station commander for Jwaneng Police, revealed the accused fled the scene after the incident.

“The deceased hails from Pitseng village, the family has been notified about the incident,” he said.

Basuti further revealed that when the police arrived at the scene, they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood. He was immediately rushed to Jwaneng Mine Hospital but was confirmed dead upon arrival.

“The suspect is likely to face a murder charge – right now we have launched a manhunt for the suspect,” added the Superintendent.

When asked if the women the two men are said to have fought over was taken in for questioning, Basuti answered that investigations into the incident were ongoing.