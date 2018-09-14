Spring fest count-down

As the time for DJ Ganyani’s arrival in Francistown draws ever closer, excitement continues to build around the inaugural Ghetto Spring Festival slated for Friday 28th September at Molapo Leisure Gardens.

Ganyani is expected to make stop overs in Gaborone and Palapye before making his way to Francistown where he’s expected to rock a sold out crowd at one of the City’s outdoor venues.

The event is powered by Hunters Dry, Galo, Pula Power, The Voice and Liquorama.

Tickets are available- single P80, double P150, VIP P200 and combo tickets plus tshirt P200.

In Gaborone tickets are at Kgale LiquoRama, Mahalapye Watershed and Palapye and Galo liquoramas.

There’s also a stall at Galo Mall in front of Edgars.