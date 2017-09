The weekend is set to get off to an explosive start as Lizard Entertainment host the Spring Breeze Show at Lizard Lounge on Friday night.

To welcome the spring season will be DJs King, Pro Sleet, who is consider Selibe Phikwe’s finest, Almac de Moy, Kud, Dreazy, Busta and Stuff.

Revellers will have to pop out 30 bucks to enjoy what promises to be a mouth watering show.