Sports journalists awarded GUC scholarships

Local Sports journalists were this week awarded scholarships by Gaborone University College of Law.

The deal is a partnership between the College and Sports Writers Association of Botswana (SWABO) to help in up skilling their members.

Five journalists from various media houses will benefit from the arrangement in this year’s intake.

Journalists will pursue various courses including Certificate in Business Information System, Public Relations and Banking and Finance.

GUC Director of Academics Upenyo Chiparo said their courses are accredited by Botswana Qualification Authority. He said this partnership is part of their corporate social responsibility.

“This is a very important event on our calendar as we start the year. This is not the first time we are awarding scholarships to deserving members of the public, we did the same for Botswana Athletics Association members last year,” Chiparo said.

He further said they offer courses from Certificate level to Master Degree.

“I believe these scholarships will add value to the qualifications you already have,” he said.

In appreciation of the gesture from GUC, SWABO President Leatile Mmutle he hoped Journalists would take this opportunity to further enhance their livelihood.

He said they encouraged journalists to choose courses not related to media to help them broaden their skills.

“We encourage sports journalists to be all rounders and refrain from specialising. Journalism is a very challenging job, we see media houses retrenching so having diverse skills mean you will not struggle that much to find a different job,” Dambe said further adding that without the gesture form GUC most journalists wouldn’t afford the tuition fees.