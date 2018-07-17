Splendid Mazars Junior open

Notwane Tennis Center held Mazars Junior Open Tournament last weekend.

This was the 4th official ranking tournament held since the start of the year.

They provided trophies for winners of each age group , medals for all top positions and prizes for all kids below the age of 10.

The President of Botswana Tennis Association acknowledged that fortunes of Botswana Tennis are rising due to gestures by the likes of Mazars.

“We thank Mazars and JB Sports for making these local tournaments possible, not only through their financial contributions but all the effort they put in to help make these tournaments a success,” he said.

Mr Deva Prasad, senior partner in Mazars, also took to the podium to give an inspiring speech to the young athletes.

“I have noticed a difference between those who are used to competition and those who don’t play sports in our office: sports people are used to dealing with both failure and success and this shows later on in the work place,” he said.

The next tournament will take place on the 28th and 29th of July.