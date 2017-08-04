Spedu revives Phikwe trade show

Corporate and company stalls still available

The anual Selebi Phkwe Trade and Exhibition Show returns to the copper mining town this coming week after a 14 year hiatus.

Selebi Phikwe Economic Diversification Unit (SPEDU) came on board to resuscitate a show last held in 2003.

According to the show committee chairperson Connie Mase SPEDU will be acting jointly with Selebi-Phikwe Town Council to once again give businesses in the region a platform to trade and market their products.

Mase said since the town could not sustain the show over the years, resulting in its collapse in 2003 SPEDU and SPTC joined efforts to provide a facilitating role in the execution of this year’s show.

Phikwe is currently under a revitalisation strategy that seeks to resuscitate the economy of the town post closure of the BCL mine and the show forms part of the continuous strategies implored to promote regional economic activities and various products and services from the SPEDU Region.

“We have been working a lot to ensure that the return of the show after 14 years will be something to write home about,” she said.

Mase who’s also a SPEDU Executive-Communications told Voice Money the Phikwe show ground had turned into a white elephant hence their intervention to revive the exhibition.

She said the region has so far successfully held exhibitions shows in Maunatlala, Mmadinare and Bobonong which were a precursor to the Phikwe show from 7-12 August.

“We want this to be an annual event Phikwe as SPEDU’s commercial centre will host the biggest Trade exhibition show after the Tswapong north, Bobonong and Mmadinare,” Mase said.

She further said their intention is to help prepare exhibitors in the SPEDU region to be at par with others across the country.

“We want them to be able to compete regionally,” Mase told Voice Money.

She although the coming show was simply for purposes of revival, the response has been overwhelming.

“For SMMES’s this is an opportunity they are not going to miss. They have bought stalls in large numbers and we anticipate a good turnout by the end of the week,” she said.

Held under the theme ‘Economic Revitalisation through Diversification’ the show has attracted exhibitors from manufacturing, agriculture government departments and parastatals.

“We invite everyone to be a part of this show. We have included fun activities like horse racing, quad biking, pop up gym, lunar park and potjie competition,” Mase said.