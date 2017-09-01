SPEDU ready for takeoff

Signs MOU with international aircraft maker *Over 3000 jobs to be created

The Selebi Phikwe Diversification Unit Company (SPEDU) has clinched a deal with Brite Star Aviation, an American aircraft manufacturing and maintenance company, and is looking to the creation of more than 3000 jobs for the region after it was hard-hit by the closure of the BCL mine.

Speaking at the signing ceremony for the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the project on Tuesday, Brite Star Aviation President, Imre Katona said the decision to operate in Botswana was not a hard one to make as he has realized the potential the country has to offer.

“We had prospected joining the African market by looking into countries such as Kenya, Nigeria and Ethiopia but our interest was swayed to Botswana through extensive interactions with Botswana Investment and Trade Centre (BITC), who showed us the benefits of coming to Botswana,” he revealed.

Katona also noted that the project, which will be located around the Selebi Phikwe Airport area, entails putting up of infrastructure including a maintenance hanger, a manufacturing plant, a research and development centre, a training centre, a hotel and conferencing safari centre and a composite factory.

He added that the development will see a boom in economic activity for the region.

The President also stated that the more than 3000 jobs to be created by the project will be created in the first phase that will take five years.

“Professionals will be brought in to train employees on the technical aspect of the work,” he added.

For his part, SPEDU Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mokubung Mokubung said the MoU commits stakeholders being BITC, Ngwato Landboard, Selibe Phikwe Town Council (SPTC), Civil Aviation Authority of Botswana (CAAB), Botswana International University of Science and Technology (BIUST) to the diversification of the SPEDU region.

“this is the first project with which Botswana will enter the international aviation industry,” he highlighted, adding that the SPEDU region has proven to ripple with abundant economic diversity.