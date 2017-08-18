Spare the donkeys

Donkey hides export to China leading to exploitation of the animals *Agriculture Ministry to regulate donkey industry *Only 10% should be slaughtered per annum

While donkeys have proven to be big export business in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), with a single hide going for as much as $ 2 500, government through the Ministry of agriculture, has frowned upon the cruelty involved against the animals and has moved to regulate the lucrative trade.

Speaking exclusively to Voice Money on Wednesday, Ministry of Agricultural Development and Food Security Legal Advisor, Thamsanqa Silitshena, said the PRC market is lucrative for the local donkey farming industry but has resulted in the abuse of the animals by farmers looking to make money.

“There is a belief that the gelatin found on the donkey hide has properties that work as an aphrodisiac, hence the demand,” he said, adding that, that has made locals trading in donkey do unscrupulous things to donkeys.

Silitshena also added that the ministry is working on calling a Donkey Pitso on August 29th, 2017 aimed at strengthening laws governing the industry trading in donkey and horse products.

The Pitso, which will be held in Maun, Francistown, Kang and Molepolole amongst others, will look into the slaughter and the treatment of donkeys and horses as well as the treatment of their hides.

Giving his address at a media briefing at the ministry’s conference room on the same day, Assistant Minister of Agricultural Development and Food Security, Kgotla Autlwetse, said the number of donkeys in the country has declined to 227 000, something he said was of great concern to the government and has prompted the ministry to map a way to regulate the donkey product industry.

Though probed for an answer on which areas are the most affected by the decline in donkey population, the Assistant Minister could not tell as the information was still unavailable in the ministry’s database.

Autlwetse stated that only 10% of the available donkeys should be killed per annum for a sustainable donkey industry, as is done in the cattle industry.

The Assistant Minister also said the ongoing 7th National Agricultural Show that will end on Sunday 20th at the Agricultural Show Grounds in Gaborone under the theme ‘Practicing Smart Agriculture to Combat the Effects of Climate Change’ has realized an increase in the number of exhibitors.

He also added that for the first time this year, the show’s attendants will be treated to a Dog Race, a sport that the ministry hopes to see grow and noted that the involvement of the private sector in the show is improving, with Debswana having built a Diamond Arena and Stanbic Bank Botswana (SBB) having contributed with housing for the animals.

“We would like to see more participation from the private sector,” he said, adding that the ministry would like to see farmers running the show.