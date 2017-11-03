Sowa Town Council targets local SMMEs for growth

Sowa Town Council (STC) has embarked on an exercise targeting Small, Medium and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) operating within the radius of the soda ash and salt Mining Township with its procurement spend.

Currently, less than a fifth of the Sowa council procurement budgets are spent on small-to-medium sized enterprises within the township,Voice Money has established.

STC has been procuring goods and services from areas like Francistown arguing that there are no reputable business entities within the mining township’s peripheries to meet their demand.

However, the council has since decided to correct the anomaly.

STC mayor, George Maphane told this publication in an interview that the city fathers have agreed to ensure that small businesses in the area are supported.

“Over the years, the government has put in place rural development policies that were aimed at revamping the economic and social development of our rural areas,” said Maphane, adding that Sowa has got a lot of growth potential.

Endowed with tourism attraction scenes around it, Maphane said Sowa’s expansion prospects are bright; highlighting that what is only needed is for the council to work hand in glove with the political wing and breathe life into Sowa township.

“The key focus is unemployment and poverty reduction. This is still a challenge across all the districts. As a council, we need to pursue strategies and initiatives aimed at eradicating abject poverty in our area,” said Maphane.

“We should ensure that procurement of basic commodities such as bread, uniforms, building materials and general supplies can be done within the localities or communities that produce them,” Maphane said.

When addressing the Sowa Town Council full council session late last month, Assistant Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Frans van der Westhuizen had questioned the seriousness of Sowa authorities in expanding the township.

“Are you doing enough to put in place economic strategies based on appropriate policies for growing economic developmental activities in your (Sowa) district?” van der Westhuizen. had asked.