SOWA join forces with Namibian town

Sowa Town Council last Thursday signed a twinning arrangement with Namibian town Karibib, which it believes presents investment potential for both.

The two councils enjoy a working relationship and Karibib Mayor, Petrus Titus Nabot, was in the salt and soda-ash mining town leading a delegation to explore investment opportunities and areas of further cooperation.

“In today’s globalizing world, nations, cities, towns and villages can hardly afford to exist, operate and survive in isolation,” said Nabot during the signing ceremony held at Sowa Town Council chambers.

“We need to ensure that this cooperation remains a working partnership and not a symbolic or a mere protocol arrangement,” he continued.

Founded in 1900, Karibib is a town in the Erongo region of Western Namibia and is the district capital of the Karibib constituency.

The town is situated along the Khan River, halfway between Windhoek and Swakopmund on the Trans-Kalahari highway linking Namibia, Botswana and South Africa.

Nabot revealed the partnership’s key areas address issues of capacity in the field of tourism promotion, human resources development and capacity building as well as local economic development.

For his part, Sowa Town mayor, George Maphane vowed to ensure the implementation of the twinning agreement and promised to personally make sure results are achieved.

“Having committed myself to that, I am committing everyone in Sowa Town that we are going to do the best that we can to have this arrangement work and have it work in the best interest of our people, both in Namibia and in Sowa Town,” he said.

“We are going to take all stakeholders on board because if we don’t take everyone on board we will not achieve the results we want,” he added.

Sowa Town Council started engaging their Karibib counterparts in 2016 at the initiative of the Namibian municipality.

In February 2017 Karibib visited Botswana to ‘see and appreciate’ the physical appearance of Sowa Town Council and opportunities available before the Maphane-led municipality returned their visit in July for the same purpose.