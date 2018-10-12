Southern Africa realising enormous business potential

The southern African region has over the past decades, realized enormous business potential with businesses pursuing growth both domestically and regionally.

Recently rebranded Capital Bank now trading as First Capital Bank representative and FMBCapital Holdings PLC Founding Shareholder, Hitesh Anadkat made this observation recently.

He was speaking on the occasion to mark the official use of the bank’s new name ‘First Capital Bank’.

Continuing with the prospects of the bank in the region, Anadkat said the realisations meant that the bank has to continuously improve and expand its service and product offering.

The group acquired a majority shareholding in the holding company of Barclays Bank of Zimbabwe last year and Zimbabwean outfit will trade as the First Capital Bank in association with Barclays.

First Capital Bank Botswana Chief Executive Officer, Jaco Viljoen, also said the bank’s new image will not influence its operations or change its focus on the needs of its local clients.

“While total profits in Botswana’s banking sector have declined sharply in recent years, First Capital Bank has posted a compounded annual growth rate in profit after tax of 25% over the past five years,” he highlighted.

Viljoen also said the bank’s Botswana team has worked hard to remain nimble while continuing to grow and improve the services the bank offers.

“We will retain our focus on relationships as we work alongside our clients and communities to help them to achieve extraordinary results,” said Viljoen, who continued that the rebrand will see the group’s branches being refurbished to reflect the new visual identity and logo over the coming months.

He noted that First Capital Bank spirit is reflected in its new motto; ‘Belief comes first’. “Belief came first for us when the bank was founded. Our knowledge, experience and expertise were crucial, but above all it was belief that propelled us forward.

Dheeraj Dikshit, Group Managing Director of FMBcapital Holdings PLC, says the bank’s regional network is ideally suited to partner with clients as they expand their business into new markets.

“Our group comprises of a unified team offering integrated services across five markets. Our regional reach not only means that clients can avail banking services and solutions across markets seamlessly, but also that their relationship with the bank extends into new markets,” he was quoted.