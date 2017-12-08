South East District chairperson pressurised to choose a party

Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) councilors in the South East District Council, (SESDC) have given the council chairman, Phenyo Segokgo an ultimatum to join a political party or face a motion of no confidence.

Segokgo who became an independent councilor within the UDC after his former political home, BMD split into two, was on Wednesday morning summoned by his colleagues to a meeting in Ramotswa and instructed to make a decision about his new political home fast.

In an interview with The Voice, Segokgo confirmed the summoning and went on to explain that at a caucus he was told to decide on which party to join in UDC or face a motion of no confidence at the next council sitting on the 11th-14th December, which is next week Monday.

Segokgo said that despite his explanation that he was a member of the UDC, councillors demanded that he chose a party within the UDC to join.

“My response was that I was going to take my time to decide and that they should give me space to reflect but they seemed hell-bent on giving me the Friday deadline or otherwise risk the chop.

He said that the concerned councilors argued that they could not have a council chaired by a leader who was not affiliated to any political party.

Although he resigned from the BMD, Segokgo did not join the faction that he was aligned to when they went on to form the Alliance for Progressives, (AP) as him and the Member of Parliament for Gaborone North, Haskins Nkaigwa decided to remain independent within the UDC.

Meanwhile UDC councillors are said to be lobbying councilors from Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) to support them in their motion of no confidence to dislodge Segokgo from his seat.

The SESDC has 25 councillors, one independent, eight from BNF, eight from BCP, and another eight from the BDP while AP has only one councilor.