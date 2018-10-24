South African Hip Hop star HHP dies

Veteran South African Motswakolista star, Hip Hop Pantsola (HHP) born Jabulani Tsambo has passed on at just 38 years of age.

South African newspaper, Sowetan, reported this on their website this afternoon whilst details of his death are yet to be confirmed.

“Hip-hop star HHP has died, his wife confirmed to TshisaLIVE on Wednesday. Lerato Sengadi, his publicist wife, spoke from the scene. “Yes, yes, it’s true. I am with the family at the moment,” said a traumatised Sengadi. Details surrounding the hip-hop veteran’s death were still sketchy. Jabulani Tsambo‚ who was popularly known as HHP‚ had in the past opened up about suffering from depression,” Sowetan has revealed.

Whilst the closest link to HHP, Seabelo Modibe’s phone rang unanswered by the time of going to press, local celebrities took to social media to convey their condolences .

‏Scar :Ithobalele bra yaka. We all could’ve done better.

Tirelo Ramasedi : No one really cares about your #depression until you commit #suicide.

Dipsy Selolwane : truly sad that we can’t hear the cries. Life can show you dust at times.