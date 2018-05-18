South african comic duo sell out GICC

Inspiration is often found in the unlikeliest of places.

A slip up by an immigration officer and three years later the comedy tour, ‘We are married yes, but not to each other’ was born.

The two behind the idea, South African comedians, Tumi Morake and Ndumiso Lindi – who our unfortunate immigration officer mistakenly assumed were husband and wife – recently brought their act to Botswana for the first time.

The popular pair helped sell out the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC), with organisers having to source out more chairs for the huge crowd that gathered.

The night was opened by the musical talents of Fifi Afrika before local comedian Jonny Pula as the curtain raiser. The two set the pace for the headline acts, who rocked up on stage to a standing ovation from the audience.

The duo took turns recounting their comical experiences and ideals about marriage; their tales resonating with the day-to-day encounters both sexes have to navigate.

“It is about the world that these marriages have to survive in and how they made it – but of course with a little humour,” commented one satisfied spectator.

The show ended with an ‘engage the audience’ segment, where members of the crowd were invited to share their dating or marriage stories.