Source of affidavit implicating Kobedi of rape probed

The source of an affidavit, implicating the Managing Director of Diamond Trading Company Botswana, Tabake Kobedi in the defilement of an under-aged girl is now at the centre of police investigations.

The affidavit, which does not have a clear police stamp or the name of the police station where the case was allegedly reported has been circulating on social media since last week.

In an interview with the Voice, Senior Superintendent , Near Bagali confirmed that they were questioning some people in connection with the affidavit.

Bagali said they want to establish the source and motive behind the document.

“We cannot reveal much at the moment but investigations are on -going. This is not the first time for us to follow a case emanating from social media.”

Bagali however said despite the social media accusations levelled against Kobedi, they have not received any report in relation to the alleged rape case.

Allegations leveled against Kobedi are that sometime in 2016, he was invited to Baitlotli Junior School’s prize giving ceremony as the guest speaker.

“On that fateful prize giving day, Kobedi offered to personally mentor the young top performing student and initiated a relationship with the girl and the family,” reads part of the circulating statement.

It further says that Kobedi had an intense sexual relationship with the girl until she eventually fell pregnant.

Meanwhile Kobedi has since been sent on leave as the company has also launched its own investigations.

DTCB head of communication, Kago Mmopi confirmed to the media that Kobedi had been sent on leave.