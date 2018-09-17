SOP Valedictory Ceremony 2018

Choppies Enterprises Limited, hosted a Valedictory Ceremony for the second group of SOP Training participants at the Choppies Retail Academy on the 12th of September 2018 .

The training program was organised by the Choppies Retail Academy in conjunction with The Spincer Skills & Development Pvt company and comprised of 400 participants namely; store managers and supervisors from across the country.

The purpose of this training program was to equip Choppies store managers and supervisors with the necessary skills and development in order to enable them to provide an excellent service and add greater value to the company at large.

This initiative serves as a means of Choppies empowering knowledge and skills development in its staff and aiding them in their professional development.